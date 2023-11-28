Mukul’s move to BJP depends on Himanta

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 27: Meghalaya BJP leaders on Monday said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma could be the biggest hurdle for Trinamool Congress leader Mukul M Sangma’s reported bid to don saffron.

A top BJP leader on Monday said that for Sangma to join the party, the approval has to come from Sarma.

Sources said Sangma held a series of meetings in New Delhi with the central BJP leaders for a possible merger of the TMC legislators in Meghalaya with the BJP. This could become a reality after the results of the elections in five states are declared on December 3.

State BJP insiders admit Sarma, the most influential leader of the party in the Northeast, is against the idea of bringing Sangma aboard.

BJP Meghalaya president, Rikman Momin said he is not aware of any move by Sangma to join his party “but having him in the BJP would be a great privilege”.

He had earlier said AL Hek may be interested in contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from the Shillong seat. The party’s Central Parliamentary Board would decide on the matter, he added.

He also said the process of inviting the candidates for applications would be announced by the party’s central leadership.

Momin slammed Tura MP, Agatha Sangma for “not doing anything significant” for the people of the constituency. Many people in the constituency did not receive any benefits from the central schemes,” he told journalists.

New BJP executive

committee

The BJP central leadership has approved a new executive committee (EC) under Momin two months after he took over as the president of the party’s state unit.

Momin said there will be six vice-presidents – Bernard N Marak, Khrawboklang Basaiawmoit, Dipul R Marak, Gagan Jain, and Riya Sangma.

Defending the delay in approving the new EC, he said the party’s central leadership could have been preoccupied with the elections in five states across the country.

He also said the new committee has new as well as experienced members.

The elected state general secretaries of the party are Evarist Myrsing (Ri-Bhoi) and Lakhon Biam (West Jaintia Hills).

The six state secretaries are Hakabiang Lyngdoh (West Jaintia Hills), Bernadette Lyngdoh (East Khasi Hills), Adamkid Sangma (Tura), Brivia Thabah (East Khasi Hills), Premananda Koch (South West Garo Hills), and Bipen Pradhan (Shillong).

Sarwan Jhunjhunwala has been appointed as the state treasurer. Sukhi Pariat is the state president of the Mahila Morcha.