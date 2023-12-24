Sunday, December 24, 2023
News Alert

Retired SSP shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir’s Baramulla

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

Shillong, December 24: In a tragic incident on Sunday, terrorists targeted and killed Mohammad Shafi Mir, a retired Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of the Jammu and Kashmir police, during his prayers in a mosque in Gantamulla Bala, Baramulla district.

India Today reported that the the assailants opened fire while he was offering Azan, and despite efforts to provide medical assistance, Mohd Shafi succumbed to his injuries. The immediate response from J&K police involved cordoning off the area and launching an investigation.

“Terrorists fired upon Shri Mohd Shafi, a retired police officer at Gantmulla, Sheeri Baramulla, while praying Azan in the mosque and succumbed to injuries. (The) area has been cordoned off. Further details awaited,” the Kashmir Zone police said in a post on the X.

Previous article
Climate change casts a shadow on agriculture; growth rate dips to worryingly low
Next article
Manipur Church bodies call for low-key Christmas amid ongoing conflict

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Parineeti gives glimpse into her Christmas celebrations with ‘Santa’ Raghav Chadha

Shillong, December 24: Actress Parineeti Chopra is currently on a vacation to London, UK, with husband and Aam...
Technology

Exports of eco-friendly cars jump 33% to record high in South Korea

Shillong, December 24: South Korea's exports of eco-friendly vehicles surged 32.5 percent on-year to a record high during...
INTERNATIONAL

No pressure from US, Israel a sovereign nation: Netanyahu

Shillong, December 24: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israel is a sovereign nation and there...
News Alert

Manipur Church bodies call for low-key Christmas amid ongoing conflict

Shillong, December 24: The collective call of church bodies to hold the coming Christmas in a low-key manner...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Parineeti gives glimpse into her Christmas celebrations with ‘Santa’ Raghav Chadha

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, December 24: Actress Parineeti Chopra is currently on...

Exports of eco-friendly cars jump 33% to record high in South Korea

Technology 0
Shillong, December 24: South Korea's exports of eco-friendly vehicles...

No pressure from US, Israel a sovereign nation: Netanyahu

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, December 24: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has...
Load more

Popular news

Parineeti gives glimpse into her Christmas celebrations with ‘Santa’ Raghav Chadha

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, December 24: Actress Parineeti Chopra is currently on...

Exports of eco-friendly cars jump 33% to record high in South Korea

Technology 0
Shillong, December 24: South Korea's exports of eco-friendly vehicles...

No pressure from US, Israel a sovereign nation: Netanyahu

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, December 24: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted withIndoAge