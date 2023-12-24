Retired SSP shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir’s Baramulla

Shillong, December 24: In a tragic incident on Sunday, terrorists targeted and killed Mohammad Shafi Mir, a retired Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of the Jammu and Kashmir police, during his prayers in a mosque in Gantamulla Bala, Baramulla district.

India Today reported that the the assailants opened fire while he was offering Azan, and despite efforts to provide medical assistance, Mohd Shafi succumbed to his injuries. The immediate response from J&K police involved cordoning off the area and launching an investigation.

“Terrorists fired upon Shri Mohd Shafi, a retired police officer at Gantmulla, Sheeri Baramulla, while praying Azan in the mosque and succumbed to injuries. (The) area has been cordoned off. Further details awaited,” the Kashmir Zone police said in a post on the X.