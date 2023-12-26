Tuesday, December 26, 2023
News Alert

Allegations of police brutality surface in Delhi, minors and woman physically assaulted

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

Shillong, December 26: Two minors, aged 13 and 15 and a woman were allegedly picked up from a shelter home ‘raain basera’ by the police in New Delhi district and taken to Sansad Marg (Parliament Street) Police Station.

In one of the complaints filed by the victims, it was claimed that they were physically assaulted by the police personnel both in the shelter home near Bangla Sahib Gurdwara and at the Parliament Street Police Station.

The complainants stated that they were thrashed with sticks, slapped on the face, and their hair was pulled during the ordeal.

The entire incident occurred on December 24, as per the complaint copy in possession of the IANS.

The minors, in their complaint, asserted that they could identify all police personnel involved in the incident.

“On December 24, we and our mother, in an inhuman way, were picked up and beaten by police and taken to Sansad Marg Police Station. In a room at the police station we were again subjected to torture and were beaten on the legs with sticks. We were slapped several times on our cheeks and our hair was pulled. My sister can identify all the police personnel involved in the act and they can be identified,” read the complaint by the minors.

One Pooja Sharma, in a separate complaint, accessed by the IANS, accused a female police officer of taking her to a room in the police station and subjecting her to physical assault.

Pooja, in her complaint recounted, “When I asked her about the matter or if there was any complaint, the policewoman got agitated and smashed my face on the table. I sustained injuries on my nose and head, and blood was oozing out. A medico-legal case (MLC) was also made at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. (IANS)

Previous article
Dense fog disrupts flights, Delhi airport implements CAT IIIB operations

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

When Ananya received one word text saying ‘Bhidu’ from Jackie Shroff

Shillong, December 26: Actress Ananya Panday, whose streaming film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' released on Tuesday, shared an...
Technology

Notorious ransomware groups now targeting companies with remote encryption

Shillong, December 26: Some of the most active ransomware groups are deliberately switching on remote encryption for their...
Technology

Centre issues advisory to social media intermediaries with focus on curbing deepfakes

Shillong, December 26: The government on Tuesday issued an advisory to all social media intermediaries, to ensure compliance...
INTERNATIONAL

Russian navy ship damaged in Ukrainian attack on Crimea: Kremlin

Shillong, December 26: A Russian navy ship was damaged in a Ukrainian missile attack on the port town...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

When Ananya received one word text saying ‘Bhidu’ from Jackie Shroff

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, December 26: Actress Ananya Panday, whose streaming film...

Notorious ransomware groups now targeting companies with remote encryption

Technology 0
Shillong, December 26: Some of the most active ransomware...

Centre issues advisory to social media intermediaries with focus on curbing deepfakes

Technology 0
Shillong, December 26: The government on Tuesday issued an...
Load more

Popular news

When Ananya received one word text saying ‘Bhidu’ from Jackie Shroff

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, December 26: Actress Ananya Panday, whose streaming film...

Notorious ransomware groups now targeting companies with remote encryption

Technology 0
Shillong, December 26: Some of the most active ransomware...

Centre issues advisory to social media intermediaries with focus on curbing deepfakes

Technology 0
Shillong, December 26: The government on Tuesday issued an...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted withIndoAge