Meghalaya govt takes steps to ensure safety, efficiency at Umiam Stage-I dam

Shillong, Jan 11: In a bid to ensure the safety and optimal functioning of the Umiam Stage-I Dam, Abu Taher Mondal, minister for power, led a high-level delegation to oversee the ongoing Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP) works today.

The site visit, which focused on the Umiam Stage-I Dam, specifically the two Spillway Bridges, aimed to assess the progress of critical DRIP works such as drilling and grouting. During the visit, Mondal engaged in detailed discussions with representatives from M/S ITD Cementation India Ltd. to ensure adherence to engineering guidelines.

“The Umiam Stage-I Dam is not merely a structure of concrete and steel; it is a lifeline that powers homes, industries, and the progress of our beautiful state. Our responsibility as stewards of this vital resource is immense, and it is heartening to see the dedication of everyone involved in the Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP). The collaborative efforts between the government, our esteemed partners in the industry, and the diligent workforce on the ground are truly commendable. I am confident that with our collective efforts, we will not only ensure the safety of the dam but also pave the way for a brighter, more energy-efficient future for Meghalaya,” said Mondal.

One of the key outcomes of the visit was the decision to replace the existing damaged Roller Rocker Bearings, a long-overdue measure critical for the structural integrity of the spillway bridge. The responsibility for this task was assigned to ITD Cementation and M/S Sanrachana Structural Strengthening Pvt. Ltd., with explicit instructions to work collaboratively and comply with engineering standards, ensuring minimal disruption to traffic.

Recognizing the importance of traffic management around the Umiam Stage-I Dam, the Power Minister and the Commissioner & Secretary Power, Government of Meghalaya, instructed district officials to increase manpower along the road flanks in both East Khasi Hills Districts and Ri-Bhoi District. This directive aims to streamline traffic and enhance safety measures in the vicinity of the dam.

Sanjay Goyal, the Chairman-cum-Managing Director, MeECL stated, “This project, under the Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP), exemplifies our collective commitment to ensuring the longevity and optimal functioning of our critical infrastructure.

The meticulous work carried out by our engineering teams, in collaboration with M/S ITD Cementation India Ltd. and M/S Sanrachana Structural Strengthening Pvt. Ltd., reflects the highest standards of professionalism and expertise.