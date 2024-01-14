Sunday, January 14, 2024
Confrontation unveils blame game in Suchana Seth’s alleged son murder case

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, January 14: Accused of the murder of her 4-year-old son, Suchana Seth faced a confrontation with her estranged husband at a Goa police station on Saturday.

As per India Today, the couple, entangled in a divorce battle and a domestic violence case, engaged in a 15-minute verbal argument during this brief face-off.

Venkat, the estranged husband who was overseas when the alleged murder occurred in a Goa service apartment, speculated that the child might have expressed a desire to meet his father, triggering Suchana to commit the act in a fit of rage. Despite a nearly finalized divorce, a restraining order from August 18, 2022, prohibited Venkat from entering Suchana’s residence or contacting their son through any means.

Sources revealed that, although the father had weekly visitation rights, Suchana was displeased with this arrangement. She had also filed a domestic violence case against Venkat, accusing him of physical abuse—a claim he denied in court.

Despite a court order allowing Venkat visitation rights, Suchana had not permitted him to meet their child since December 10. During the recent confrontation, both parties blamed each other for the tragic events. When questioned about the alleged murder, Suchana reiterated her statement to the police, claiming she was unaware of her son’s death, having fallen asleep while he was alive.

Venkat informed authorities that Suchana had suggested a meeting on January 7, but she and the child failed to appear. Despite attempting to contact her afterward, there was no response. Venkat’s lawyer highlighted that he had inquired about their well-being through messages and emails, receiving no reply.

