Assam school principal arrested in bribery case

Guwahati, Jan 18: A team from the Assam directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption laid a trap and arrested a school principal in a bribery case on Thursday.

The arrest comes in the wake of a complaint alleging that Bulbul Choudhury, principal (in-charge) of Kaoimari Higher Secondary School in Nagaon district, had demanded a bribe of Rs 3,000 from the complainant for updating the latter’s service book and issuing an order for time scale increment.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the directorate, seeking legal intervention against the accused person.

Subsequently, a trap was laid by a vigilance team at Kaoimari Higher Secondary School during which Choudhury was caught red handed and apprehended in the presence of independent witnesses as he accepted Rs 1,500 as part of the demanded bribe.

The bribe money was thereafter seized from the principal’s possession.

A case (number 10/24) has been registered at the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) police station under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).

The accused principal was thereafter arrested based on evidence gathered during the operation and legal follow-up action is underway.