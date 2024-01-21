Sunday, January 21, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Rahul to visit Nongpoh tomorrow

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Jan 20: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Ri-Bhoi district on January 22 as part of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.
Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Ronnie V Lyngdoh on Saturday said Gandhi will hand over the Yatra flag to Meghalaya Congress at Jorabat and then, arrive at the DTO point, Nongpoh, from where he will embark on the walk towards Pahamsyiem Stadium and address a gathering at 4 pm.
After the public meeting, he will proceed towards Byrnihat where he will halt for the night. The next morning, he will attend a meeting with NECCC leaders at USTM before continuing with his Yatra.

