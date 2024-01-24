Wednesday, January 24, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Arbaaz Khan joins Nawazuddin Siddiqui in ‘Section 108’

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, January 24: Actor Arbaaz Khan, who recently tied the knot with Sshura Khan, has joined Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Regina Cassandra in the upcoming film ‘Section 108’.

The actor will be seen playing a powerful businessman in the film, and will infuse the character with a blend of sophistication and charisma. The film is currently in its final schedule in Lonavala.

Talking about the project, Arbaaz said, “This is a great script and also the first movie that has been offered to me post marriage. It’s a fantastic role. In fact, the team for ‘Section 108’ is really energetic and amazing! Also, the best part is that we discussed, and we started immediately shooting for the same. Really looking forward to this one.”

‘Section 108’ is produced by Cinemawala Productions and directed by Rasikh Khan.

Meanwhile, Arbaaz is in a happy place on the personal front. He tied the knot for the second time with Sshura Khan. As per reports, Arbaaz and Sshura had met on the sets of the upcoming movie ‘Patna Shukla’.

The intimate wedding ceremony which was held at Arbaaz’s sister Arpita Khan’s residence saw the presence of his family members, including Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and his kids, Arbaaz’s son Arhaan, actress Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha and Lulia Vantur. (IANS)

Previous article
Akshay, Tiger bring out best in action, thrill & entertainment in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ teaser
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

No alliance with Congress in Punjab, says Mann

Chandigarh, Jan 24:  Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would go...
MEGHALAYA

Conrad lays foundation for road to New Shillong

Shillong, Jan 24: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma today laid the foundation stone for the construction of the...
NATIONAL

DRDO to showcase Nari Shakti, India-made hi-tech weapon systems on Republic Day

New Delhi, Jan 24:  Many critical systems and technologies developed by the country’s Defence Research & Development Organisation...
NATIONAL

‘Extremely unsafe situation’: Kharge writes to Shah on Rahul Gandhi’s security in Assam

New Delhi, Jan 24: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah about the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

No alliance with Congress in Punjab, says Mann

NATIONAL 0
Chandigarh, Jan 24:  Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on...

Conrad lays foundation for road to New Shillong

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Jan 24: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma today...

DRDO to showcase Nari Shakti, India-made hi-tech weapon systems on Republic Day

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 24:  Many critical systems and technologies...
Load more

Popular news

No alliance with Congress in Punjab, says Mann

NATIONAL 0
Chandigarh, Jan 24:  Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on...

Conrad lays foundation for road to New Shillong

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Jan 24: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma today...

DRDO to showcase Nari Shakti, India-made hi-tech weapon systems on Republic Day

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 24:  Many critical systems and technologies...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge