Shillong, Jan 24: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma today laid the foundation stone for the construction of the road from Lumshyiap Bellafonte to New Shillong Township at Umsawli via Mawpat and other construction projects including MBT of road from Bribah Mawpat to IAS Colony Umsawli and improvement including widening to 2-Lane Standard of balance length of Shillong-Diengpasoh Road from 14 km to 21.20 km.