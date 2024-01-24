Wednesday, January 24, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

New technique to replace lost teeth: Experts

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Lucknow, Jan 24: Pterygoid implant is a new technique that will make it easier for those who lost their jaws in accidents or by aging, to have their teeth replaced.

King George’s Medical University (KGMU) dental faculty experts have explained how this innovative technique could utilise four front and two back implants to simplify replacement of teeth for those affected by accidents or aging.

Dentist Dr Divya Mehrotra, said it was a more efficient and cost-effective alternative to traditional bone grafting, addressing challenges posed by bone loss in the upper jaw.

Dr Mehrotra stated that pterygoid implant offered a shorter, one-surgery solution, in comparison to multiple surgeries required by conventional bone grafting.

Another expert Dr Kamleshwar Singh, emphasised the difficulty of replacing missing teeth in case of bone loss, particularly in the less dense upper jaw near the maxillary sinus.

“Traditional implants may not be viable due to the need for sufficient bone anchoring,” he said.

Another dentist at KGMU, Dr Bhaskar Agrawal said 3D scanning technology created a precise digital model of the patient’s mouth and enhanced the accuracy and efficiency of dental implants.

IANS

Previous article
Made up my mind to fight alone since Cong rejected all proposals: Mamata
Next article
Six Assam Rifles jawans in Manipur injured as soldier fires at them before shooting self to death
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

No alliance with Congress in Punjab, says Mann

Chandigarh, Jan 24:  Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would go...
MEGHALAYA

Conrad lays foundation for road to New Shillong

Shillong, Jan 24: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma today laid the foundation stone for the construction of the...
NATIONAL

DRDO to showcase Nari Shakti, India-made hi-tech weapon systems on Republic Day

New Delhi, Jan 24:  Many critical systems and technologies developed by the country’s Defence Research & Development Organisation...
NATIONAL

‘Extremely unsafe situation’: Kharge writes to Shah on Rahul Gandhi’s security in Assam

New Delhi, Jan 24: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah about the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

No alliance with Congress in Punjab, says Mann

NATIONAL 0
Chandigarh, Jan 24:  Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on...

Conrad lays foundation for road to New Shillong

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Jan 24: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma today...

DRDO to showcase Nari Shakti, India-made hi-tech weapon systems on Republic Day

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 24:  Many critical systems and technologies...
Load more

Popular news

No alliance with Congress in Punjab, says Mann

NATIONAL 0
Chandigarh, Jan 24:  Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on...

Conrad lays foundation for road to New Shillong

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Jan 24: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma today...

DRDO to showcase Nari Shakti, India-made hi-tech weapon systems on Republic Day

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 24:  Many critical systems and technologies...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge