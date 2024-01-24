Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Six Assam Rifles jawans in Manipur injured as soldier fires at them before shooting self to death

By: Agencies

Imphal, Jan 24:  At least six Assam Rifles personnel were injured after a soldier in their camp opened fire at them before shooting himself to death in Manipur’s Chandel district along India-Myanmar border on Wednesday, police said.

A police official in Imphal said that a jawan of the Assam Rifles opened fire on his colleagues injuring six of them and later he shot himself and subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

All injured have been rushed to Military hospital for further medical treatment and are reported to be stable now.

The incident took place in remote Sajik Tampak area in Chandel district along India-Myanmar border in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a Manipur Police statement said that in light of the ongoing ethnic strife in the state, it is important to share the details of the incident transparently to dispel any potential rumours and avoid any speculation.

“This unfortunate incident should not be correlated with ongoing conflict, given the fact that none of the injured are from Manipur. Investigation into the incident has been ordered to ascertain the facts,” the statement said.

It said that all Assam Rifles battalions have mixed class composition including those belonging to various communities from Manipur. “All personnel have been staying and operating together despite the polarisation of society to maintain peace and stability in Manipur.”

IANS

New technique to replace lost teeth: Experts
‘Extremely unsafe situation’: Kharge writes to Shah on Rahul Gandhi’s security in Assam
