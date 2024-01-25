Thursday, January 25, 2024
Maldives opposition raises concerns over government’s ‘anti-India stance’ amid diplomatic tensions

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, January 25: Amidst the ongoing diplomatic dispute between India and the Maldives, the primary opposition parties in the Maldives have expressed worry regarding their government’s perceived ‘anti-India stance,’ labeling India as their ‘oldest ally.’

As per India Today, this statement follows the announcement by the Maldives government that a Chinese research and survey ship has been granted permission to dock at a Maldivian port for replenishment, causing heightened scrutiny from the Indian defense establishment.

In a joint press conference, the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) and the Democrats conveyed their apprehensions, stating, “The current administration seems to be shifting towards an anti-India position. Both the MDP and The Democrats emphasize that isolating any development partner, particularly the nation’s longest-standing ally, could severely impede the country’s long-term development.”

They further emphasized the importance of successive governments collaborating with all development partners for the benefit of the Maldivian people, emphasizing the historical tradition of such collaborations. The parties highlighted the significance of stability and security in the Indian Ocean for the well-being of the Maldives.

The diplomatic tensions escalated when three deputy ministers of the Maldives posted derogatory comments against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Lakshadweep. President Muizzu suspended these ministers, leading to concerns in India and calls for a tourist boycott. Additionally, Muizzu has requested the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from the Maldives by March 15, where currently 88 personnel assist in operating Indian-provided aircraft and helicopters.

British-Indian teen’s killer will not face murder trial due to ‘mental illness’
CJI Chandrachud administers oath to Justice Prasanna B. Varale as SC judge
The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

