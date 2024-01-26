Friday, January 26, 2024
SPORTS

Bopanna, Sabalenka reach final

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Melbourne, Jan 25: Rohan Bopanna earned himself one more opportunity to win a Grand Slam title by reaching the Australian Open men’s doubles final with Australian partner Matthew Ebden after prevailing in a tense semifinal against Tomas Machac and Zhang Zhizhen here Thursday.
While, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka avenged a US Open final loss to Coco Gauff and became the first woman since Serena Williams to reach back-to-back finals at the Australian Open on Thursday.
The second seeded Indo-Australian pair faced some stiff resistance from their rivals in the third set but eventually the experience of playing Super Tie Breakers helped them nail the finish with a 6-3 3-6 7-6 (10-7) scoreline after two hours and two minutes.
Zhang (WR 54) and Machac (Wr75) are quality singles players, featuring in the top-100 list and their powerful hitting from the baseline did make it a tough contest for the experienced Bopanna and Ebden.
A day after he was assured of becoming the world number one player, Bopanna as usual served well on big points and also manage to pull out the strokes and tricks when they needed the most.
Bopanna has reached the US Open final twice (2013, 2023) but a Major trophy has eluded him in his career.
Now at the fag end of his career at the age of 43, he will have the chance to tick that box on Saturday.
Bopanna and Ebden will face Italian pair of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori, who beat German team of Yannick Hanfmann and Dominik Koepfer 6-3 3-6 7-6 (5) in the other semifinal. “On the circuit, we have played lot of Super Tie Breaks, that gets us sharp. They (Machac and Zhang) return extremely well, we had to make sure we serve well and on spots. This partnership (with Ebden) has been good,” Bopanna said after the match.
Asked about his success despite the age, Bopanna said, “A lot of stuff goes behind the scenes. A big team is part of me. I just made sure I stay focussed on what I need to do get to ready, that is mobility and recovery. I do not look to lift heavy, just do yoga. I feel mental strength helps me.” Ebden said winning in front of the home fans is special.
“I could not be happier, winning before the home fans is special. These guys are super dangerous players. The doubles specialist against singles specialist is great (contest). It’s good for the fans. We have been working hard together for years. One more match to go,” he said.
After splitting the first two sets, the second seeds were in a spot of bother in the opening game, down 0-30 but Bopanna’s big serve came into play and he managed to make an important hold. A cross-court passing winner between Zhang and Machac was a treat for eyes.
Bopanna was all over with his fiery volley winners at the net, pulling the rug from the under the feet of their rivals to get the first break of the set. The break and easy holds gave the second seeds a comfortable lead.
Bopanna’s sportsman spirit was on display yet again in Grand Slams when he touched net in game seven and himself conceded the point. Soon, the second seeds were serving for the match but suffered a break to allow little opening to their rivals.
Bopanna hit a backhand long to be 15-30 and then Zhang found a cross court forehand winner to leave the Indian facing two break points. Bopanna hit his backhand wide on the first to allow the rivals strike back in the match.
Meanwhile, Sabalenka attacked Gauff’s serve throughout a 7-6 (2), 6-4 semi-final win. She will meet Zheng Qinwen or Dayana Yastremska in Saturday’s championship decider. Zheng and No. 93-ranked Yastremska were playing their first-ever Grand Slam semi-final.
Sabalenka is on a 13-match roll at Melbourne Park, where she made her Grand Slam breakthrough last year. Williams reached consecutive finals here in 2015, ‘16 and ‘17.
Gauff went into the semifinals unbeaten in 2024 after winning a title in Auckland, New Zealand.
The 19-year-old American was on a 12-match winning streak in majors and attempting to be the first player since Naomi Osaka in 2020-21 to win the US Open and Australian Open titles back to back. She’d worked out how to beat Sabalenka in New York last September to win her first major title but didn’t have the answers this time against the only player in the final four with semi-final experience in Australia.
The first set contained six service breaks, with both players missing opportunities to serve it out.
Sabalenka led 5-2 and missed a set point as Gauff held firm and went on a four-game roll to take a 6-5 lead. Gauff also couldn’t serve it out, with Sabalenka’s booming returns continuing to cause her trouble. (Agencies)

Previous article
Khawaja Test Cricketer of the Year
Next article
Randhawa becomes first Indian to win Senior Euro Q-School, qualifies for Legends Tour
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Silbi Passah awarded Padma Shri

SHILLONG, Jan 25: Noted Khasi folk musician Silbi Passah has been awarded Padma Shri. The names of the...
SALANTINI JANERA

A·dokni ning·tugipa biaprango bi·sa bakgitchakrangni siani batenga

SHILLONG: A·dokni ning·tugipa biaprango bi·sa bakgitchakrangni siani rate batanganiko Health Minister, Ampareen Lyngdoh janapaha. Mijal Bristibar-o kobor ra·timgiparangna Ampareen...
MEGHALAYA

Concern over high IMR in remote parts of state

SHILLONG, Jan 25: Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh has expressed concern over the high infant mortality rate or IMR...
SALANTINI JANERA

LS poll-na skang Champion, BJP-o ja·napanga

Tura: GNLA-ni gitcham chairman aro Songsak Block Congress committee-ni dilgipa saksa executive memborrang baksa mijalo BJP-o bakrimeaha indake...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Silbi Passah awarded Padma Shri

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Jan 25: Noted Khasi folk musician Silbi Passah...

A·dokni ning·tugipa biaprango bi·sa bakgitchakrangni siani batenga

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: A·dokni ning·tugipa biaprango bi·sa bakgitchakrangni siani rate batanganiko...

Concern over high IMR in remote parts of state

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Jan 25: Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh has expressed...
Load more

Popular news

Silbi Passah awarded Padma Shri

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Jan 25: Noted Khasi folk musician Silbi Passah...

A·dokni ning·tugipa biaprango bi·sa bakgitchakrangni siani batenga

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: A·dokni ning·tugipa biaprango bi·sa bakgitchakrangni siani rate batanganiko...

Concern over high IMR in remote parts of state

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Jan 25: Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh has expressed...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge