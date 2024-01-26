Friday, January 26, 2024
Randhawa becomes first Indian to win Senior Euro Q-School, qualifies for Legends Tour

By: Agencies

Antalya, Jan 25: Veteran golfer Jyoti Randhawa became the first Indian to finish on top in the Senior European Tour’s Qualifying School and claim full playing rights in the Legends Tour this season.
Randhawa finished with a 12-under 276 total and four shots ahead of his nearest rivals. Randhawa, who turned 50 in 2022 and played his first few events on the Senior Tour in Europe in 2023, shot rounds of 71-67-68-70 for 276 at the Gloria Golf Club in Antalya.
Three players France’s Lionel Alexandre (72), Simon Griffiths (72) of England and Spaniard Carlos Balmaseda (72) were tied for second at 280, while Andrew Marshall of England with 75 claimed the fifth and final card on offer.
The final stage of Legends School is often considered tougher than the main event as only five cards are available from the field. The field had 55 players this year and many were past European Tour champions.
“It feels really good,” said Randhawa, a three-time (2000, 2006, 2007) Hero Indian Open winner.
“I got a few starts last year but I thought if I come to Q School and get in the top five, I’ll get to play the whole year, and here I am. I’m happy that I won and now I can plan my season,” he added.
Randhawa, a former DP World Tour player, eight-time Asian Tour winner and one-time winner in Japan, was two shots ahead after three rounds and made it four by the end of the fourth round. Randhawa played and missed the cut at the Senior Open last year, when he had Jeev Milkha Singh, who finished in Top-15, and Arjun Atwal for company.
Jeev played 10 events in 2023 and had Top-10s in four of them and finished 13th on the Merit list to keep his card. (PTI)

Bopanna, Sabalenka reach final
I have not announced retirement: Mary Kom
