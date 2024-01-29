Monday, January 29, 2024
SPORTS

Home Turf Humiliation

By: Agencies



Hyderabad, Jan 28: The pushback started by incandescent Ollie Pope was given its perfect conclusion by debutant left-arm spinner Tom Hartley whose soul-ripping spell fashioned England’s memorable 28-run win over India on the fourth day of the first Test here on Sunday.
India’s chase of 231 went horribly south once Hartley (7/62) spun into India’s top-order, igniting a rot that saw India getting bowled out for 202 in the final over of the day. England now lead the five-match series 1-0.
This is India’s fourth defeat in home Tests since 2013 and first ever in Hyderabad (across two venues in the city).India’s approach during chase was in complete contrast to how Pope tackled Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja with a lot of intent. The spin twins have never been lethal on surfaces which aren’t exactly dustbowl and England’s second innings batting show won’t do their reputation any good.Earlier, Pope’s brilliant 196 took England to 420 in their second innings, and gave them a substantial lead and genuine hopes of stretching India. And England did way more than stretching the hosts.In fact, this defeat will leave a deep burn in Indian hearts as they stumbled against a 25-year-old rookie Lancastrian with a combined experience of three international matches.
There was appreciable turn and variable bounce but nothing this set of Indian batters could not have negated. Three dismissals showcased the travails of Indians on the day – Shubman Gill (0), Yashasvi Jaiswal (15) and Shreyas Iyer (13) fell to their own ineptitudes.
Jaiswal made a half-hearted charge against Hartley and the spinner pulled back his length after spotting movement of the batter. All the left-hander could manage was to spoon a catch to Pope at silly point.Gill followed the suit two balls later in the same over. He made a hard-handed, indecisive push at the ball after Hartley tossed one around the off-stump. Pope did the rest at silly point.Jack Leach, who is still not 100 per cent after taking a blow on his knee while fielding, dealt another telling blow to India’s aspirations.He produced a rather regulation ball that went across the right-hander from around the stumps, and Shreyas just poked the ball to Joe Root at first slip. It was just a nothing dismissal that encapsulated India’s turmoil on the day. (PTI)

