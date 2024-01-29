Monday, January 29, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Shillong Jottings

What’s with the weather?
Shillong has had extremely strange weather for the past few days, to put it mildly. January is recognised for its clear, sunny days, blue skies, and brisk wind gusts. But for the past few days, this trend has disappeared. For a few fleeting moments, the Sun is visible, and the midday temperature begins to drop. The wintry chill was increased last Friday afternoon by a very brief downpour.
The use of hot air blowers, room heaters, and braziers has significantly increased. For Shillongites, the fact that the MeECL has not yet resorted to load-shedding is nothing short of a boon. As January draws to a close, families who frequently leave Shillong to avoid the harsh winter are beginning to return. The locals are hoping that the cold will give way to the February winds, which signal the end of Shillong’s winter.

