Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Govt to set up vety college, hospital

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, Jan 30: The state government is proposing to set up a veterinary college at Kyrdemkulai in Ri-Bhoi district and a veterinary hospital in Upper Shillong.
Informing this here on Wednesday, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister, AL Hek said the department is currently preparing the DPRs for the two projects.
Once the DPRs are ready, the government will approach the Centre for funding, he said.
“I have asked my officers to speed up the exercise since I want the project to be sanctioned before the central ministers get busy with their election campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls,” Hek said.
At present, Meghalaya does not have any veterinary college.

