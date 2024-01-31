Sunny Leone: I love to cook and bake

Even though she’s in an industry where eating right matters, actress Sunny Leone said she is a “foodie” and added that she loves to cook and bake. “I love to cook and bake. Baking is my forte. So anything that I can put together and put in an oven and bake is something that I enjoy,” Sunny told IANS. The actress, who has turned restaurateur, said that she enjoys the process of baking. She said: “I enjoy the process of baking whether it’s the breads, crusts or pizza dough or different types of desserts… the last thing I made was spinach spanakopita. I also make pizza dough from home.” (IANS)