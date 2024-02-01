Thursday, February 1, 2024
Economy

Total outlay in Interim Budget hiked by Rs 2.76 lakh crore

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

The Interim Budget 2024 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman provides for a total expenditure estimated at Rs 47.66 lakh crore which is an increase of Rs 2.76 crore compared to the revised estimate of the 2023-24 budget.

The allocation large infrastructure projects in sectors such as highways, ports and railways has been hiked by over 11 per cent to Rs 11.11 lakh crore.

The ministry-wise allocation is as follows:

* Defence Ministry: Rs 6.1 lakh crore

* Ministry of road transport and highways: Rs 2.78 lakh crore

* Ministry of railways: Rs 2.55 lakh crore

* Ministry of consumer affairs, food & public distribution: ₹2.13 lakh crore

* Ministry of home affairs: Rs 2.03 lakh crore

* Ministry of rural development: Rs 1.77 lakh crore

* Ministry of chemicals and fertilizers: Rs 1.68 lakh crore

* Ministry of communications: Rs 1.37 lakh crore

* Ministry of agriculture and farmer’s welfare: Rs 1.27 lakh crore (IANS)

Previous article
Finance Minister to unveil interim budget with emphasis on infrastructure
