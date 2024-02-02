Friday, February 2, 2024
INTERNATIONAL

Meta CEO Zuckerberg apologies to families at social media hearing in US

By: Agencies

Date:

San Francisco, Feb 1: Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has apologised to families at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on kids’ online safety in the US. When Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) pressed Zuckerberg to apologise to families who attended the hearing, calling attention to kids who were targeted by predators online, Zuckerberg offered his apology.
“I’m sorry for everything you have all been through,” he told the families in attendance at the hearing late on Wednesday. No one should go through the things that your families have suffered and this is why we invest so much and we are going to continue doing industry wide efforts to make sure no one has to go through the things your families have had to suffer,” the Meta CEO added.
During the hearing, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel informed that 20 million teenagers use Snapchat in the US and that around 200,000 parents use its Family Center supervision controls.
He also shared that approximately 400,000 teen accounts have been linked to a parent’s account through Family Center, reports TechCrunch. Snapchat’s Family Center allows parents to see who their teens are friends with on the app and who they have been communicating with.
Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif) had asked the CEOs of Snap, Meta, TikTok, X and Discord to disclose how many minors were using their platforms.
Zuckerberg said he was unable to provide specific numbers, but said that the company runs “extensive ad campaigns” to raise awareness of its parental supervision tools.
The US is mulling the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) that would require social platforms to take further steps to protect children online. (IANS)

China challenging US influence in Middle East
UN chief calls for urgent steps to de-escalate situation in Gaza
