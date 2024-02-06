Mob kills two suspected dacoits in SWGH

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Feb 5: Three alleged dacoits were on Sunday assaulted by a mob at Jaluagre (Mangsang Gittim) in South West Garo Hills leading to two of them succumbing to their injuries while the other is undergoing treatment at the Tura Civil Hospital.

The incident came to light after police received reports about the detention of alleged dacoits by the residents of Jaluagre (Mangsang Gittim) village. Responding promptly, the in-charge of Garodoba police operations group centre (OGC) and staff rushed to the scene, rescuing three individuals who had been detained and assaulted by a mob.

Balen G Sangma (30) and Sken D Shira (30) succumbed to their injuries sustained in the mob assault while undergoing treatment at Garobadha PHC while a third person, Betuwel D Shira (22) was shifted to Tura Civil Hospital for further medical attention.

Items recovered from the scene included a Maruti 800 car, wood and bamboo with bloodstains, a damaged mobile handset, a khukri, a damaged wristwatch, a seal of the Chairman of United Garo People Forum, various identity cards, cash amounting to Rs 1,700, and a notebook containing the names of UGPF office bearers. The recovered items were seized by police immediately.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased have been moved to Ampati Civil Hospital morgue for post-mortem examination following legal procedures. A suo-motu case has also been registered at Ampati police station under various sections of the IPC and investigations are under way.

According to police, two of the individuals involved had criminal antecedents, having been arrested previously for offenses including murder, kidnapping for ransom, extortion, and violations of the Arms Act in the district.

South West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police, Vikas Kumar has urged the public to refrain from taking the law into their own hands while encouraging cooperation with local police stations. “Any information about the miscreants involved is requested to be reported immediately, ensuring anonymity and with the offer of a suitable reward for helpful tips,” he said.