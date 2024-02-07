Deadpool 2 director David Leitch in talks to helm Jurassic World film

After recently tapping David Koepp to pen the script, the makers of the new ‘Jurassic World’ film are in early talks with David Leitch to direct the next film in the billion dollar franchise.The film is set to bow on July 2, 2025, and will be a completely fresh take on a Jurassic era with ‘Jurassic World’ cast members Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard not expected to return, nor the original trilogy’s thespians Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill, reports Deadline. Leitch has earlier teamed with fellow former stuntman Chad Stahelski to launch the ‘John Wick’ franchise, and has shown both a sense of high octane action and a sense of humour in films like ‘Deadpool 2’ and ‘Bullet Train’. (IANS)