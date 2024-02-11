Sunday, February 11, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Chokpot residential school to contribute to progress

By: From Our Correspondent

Tura, Feb 10: The establishment of Eklavya Model Residential School in Chokpot Jetra, South Garo Hills, is set to benefit the locals and villagers.
Paying their gratitude for the same, the Garo Student’s Union, Chokpot Unit said, “It is especially helpful for the underprivileged children of these areas. We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the Jetragre A’king Nokma for generously providing his A’king land for the construction of the school. His selfless and generous act will benefit the children of his village for generations to come.”.
They further thanked the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma for his continuous support towards the development of Chokpot.
“The region has seen significant growth and development in the last 50 years and we are hopeful that this school will contribute to its further progress,” they added.

