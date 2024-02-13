Tuesday, February 13, 2024
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Assam will contribute towards PM’s growth vision: Himanta

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Guwahati, Feb 2: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the state would be a contributor to the Prime Minister’s Vision of “Amrit Kaal” and no longer be dependent on Delhi for funds and development.

“This Budget, we have drawn inspiration from the PM’s vision of “Amrit Kaal”. Obviously, India will not have Amrit Kaal without the states performing. So, for the first time, we have said that the state will no longer be a dependent state. This Budget has conveyed the message that Assam will contribute in whatever it can towards the growth of the nation,” the chief minister told reporters after the presentation of the State Budget.

“When India will become a five trillion economy, Assam has to be a contributory state in whatever way it can. Time has elapsed when we only ask money from Delhi without giving back to Delhi,” Sarma said.

He further said that “Green is one of our dearest concepts which we have espoused in our Budget very strongly. The Prime Minister is giving a lot of focus on solar rooftops, so this Budget has made solar rooftops compulsory for Assam real estate projects from now onwards. Without solar rooftops, you cannot have any real estate projects in Assam.”

“All new buildings (private and public) to be constructed in the state shall mandatorily install roof-top solar facilities. Our government shall come up with a new legislation to this effect during the current year,”, state finance minister Ajanta Neog had said in her Budget speech earlier in the day.

“Further, we have also talked about replacing Guwahati’s public transport with electric buses,” the chief minister said.

Notably, 100 CNG buses and 200 electric buses have been rolled out in Guwahati city under Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC).

“In the financial year 2024-25, we will introduce another 100 electric vehicles in Guwahati so that public transportation in the city is made 100 percent green and fossil-fuel free,” the finance minister had said in her Budget speech.

Previous article
18 TN fishermen released by Sri Lanka, reach Chennai
Next article
HC welcomes Assam govt’s move to implement child protection policy
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

PM Modi launches Rs 75,000-cr rooftop solar scheme to provide free electricity

New Delhi, Feb 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched the Rs 75,000 crore rooftop solar scheme...
NATIONAL

Protesting farmers damage barricades at Shambhu border

Chandigarh, Feb 13: Protesting farmers on Tuesday damaged multi-layer barricades put up by the police to stop them...
NATIONAL

Calcutta HC quashes order for Section 144 in Sandeshkhali

Kolkata, Feb 13: A single-judge Bench of the Calcutta High Court, on Tuesday quashed the order for imposition...
NATIONAL

HC welcomes Assam govt’s move to implement child protection policy

Guwahati, Feb 13: The Gauhati High Court has welcomed the Assam government’s move to formulate the draft child...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

PM Modi launches Rs 75,000-cr rooftop solar scheme to provide free electricity

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

Protesting farmers damage barricades at Shambhu border

NATIONAL 0
Chandigarh, Feb 13: Protesting farmers on Tuesday damaged multi-layer...

Calcutta HC quashes order for Section 144 in Sandeshkhali

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Feb 13: A single-judge Bench of the Calcutta...
Load more

Popular news

PM Modi launches Rs 75,000-cr rooftop solar scheme to provide free electricity

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

Protesting farmers damage barricades at Shambhu border

NATIONAL 0
Chandigarh, Feb 13: Protesting farmers on Tuesday damaged multi-layer...

Calcutta HC quashes order for Section 144 in Sandeshkhali

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Feb 13: A single-judge Bench of the Calcutta...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge