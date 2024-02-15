Thursday, February 15, 2024
INTERNATIONAL

Rift widens between top Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar, Ismael Haniyeh

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, February 15: With ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas in the ongoing war in Gaza Strip not progressing, cracks seem to have surfaced in the top leadership of Hamas.

According to sources in Israel Military Intelligence and Shin Bet- Israel intelligence agency, the top two leaders of Hamas, Yahya Sinwar and Ismael Haniyeh, are not seeing eye to eye.

Israel has abruptly called off the ceasefire talks after intelligence information that cracks have appeared in Hamas leadership and Israel is waiting for an opportunity to garner advantage in mediatory talks once the cracks widen to a point of no return.

According to Israel intelligence sources, Yahya Sinwar widely believed to be the man behind the October 7 massacre and who is on the run in Gaza eagerly want a six week ceasefire, Ismael Hanieyh who is the political head of Hamas wants a permanent solution or rather the Israel troops pulling out of Gaza strip.

Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant had publicly stated that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) would kill Sinwar.

In a press statement on Tuesday night, the IDF spokesman, Real Admiral Daniel Hagari had openly said that the IDF was closing in on Sinwar and would capture him dead or alive.

Sinwar is on the run in Gaza shifting his base from one tunnel network to the other, while Haniyeh, the political head of Hamas, is enjoying a comfortable life in Doha, capital of Qatar.

In the recent ceasefire talks held at Cairo, Hanieyeh took all the decisions and scuttled the peace talks.

Israel intelligence, according to sources, have information that this has angered Sinwar and his brother Mohammed Sinwar who himself is also a powerful voice in the Hamas leadership.

Sinwar was shifting his base from Khan Younis area to Rafah border but the IDF has now entered Rafah and fighting is on in the area.

If Sinwar and Haniyeh continue to fight, the peace talks with Israel at the behest of the US, Egypt and Qatar will be scuttled. (IANS)

Previous article
Shehbaz Sharif to be Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Maryam Nawaz Punjab CM
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Shehbaz Sharif to be Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Maryam Nawaz Punjab CM

Shillong, February 15: Pakistan faced a political impasse following an inconclusive election until Shehbaz Sharif was chosen to lead...
News Alert

Farmers protest updates: Third round of talks scheduled as ‘Delhi Chalo’ march intensifies

Shillong, February 15: The Center and farmer leaders are preparing for another round of discussions amidst the ongoing 'Delhi...
News Alert

First gold mine auction in Rajasthan soon

Shillong, February 15: Rajasthan mining department is all set to create history as it will start a gold...
MEGHALAYA

Open-cast mining may harm the environment: Experts

‘Improvised traditional rat-hole mining has minimal impact on vegetation and forest cover’ By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 14: At a...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Shehbaz Sharif to be Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Maryam Nawaz Punjab CM

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, February 15: Pakistan faced a political impasse following an...

Farmers protest updates: Third round of talks scheduled as ‘Delhi Chalo’ march intensifies

News Alert 0
Shillong, February 15: The Center and farmer leaders are preparing...

First gold mine auction in Rajasthan soon

News Alert 0
Shillong, February 15: Rajasthan mining department is all set...
Load more

Popular news

Shehbaz Sharif to be Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Maryam Nawaz Punjab CM

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, February 15: Pakistan faced a political impasse following an...

Farmers protest updates: Third round of talks scheduled as ‘Delhi Chalo’ march intensifies

News Alert 0
Shillong, February 15: The Center and farmer leaders are preparing...

First gold mine auction in Rajasthan soon

News Alert 0
Shillong, February 15: Rajasthan mining department is all set...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge