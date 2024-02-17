Research scholars play vital role in university’s growth: USTM Chancellor 

Guwahati, Feb 17: An orientation programme titled “Interdisciplinary Approach: A New Paradigm for Quality Research” for the PhD scholars (2024-A batch) was held successfully today at the NKC Auditorium of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya. Dr Uma Shankar, Professor, Department of Botany, North Eastern Hill University and Dr Shabeena Yasmin Saikia, Associate Professor, Department of Sociology, Gauhati University were the resource persons at the Orientation. The programme was attended by the newly admitted PhD scholars, Deans, and HODs of various departments, according to a USTM Press communique.

Welcoming the scholars, Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of USTM said, “Research scholars can play a vital role in the growth of a university”. He encouraged the scholars by announcing cash rewards to those who can complete their PhD research within two and a half years. “Your commitment to advancing knowledge through rigorous inquiry and exploration contributes significantly to the academic and intellectual vibrancy of the institution. Your research will benefit not only the university community but also society at large”, he added.

Addressing the scholars, Prof GD Sharma, Vice Chancellor of USTM said that the process of selecting the topic of research is very crucial. “You need to have critical approach in selecting the topic of research. Firstly, local problems have to be identified. The research has to aim to solve the problem”, he said. The research methodology course here is designed in such a manner that the scholars will acquire knowledge, he added.

Dr Shabeena Yasmin Saikia addressed the scholars on how to engage in interdisciplinary research. “We try to expertise on how different disciplines would look at a problem. We are students of problems, rather than of any particular discipline. Interdisciplinary research intentionally looks at different disciplines and brings out a new integrated way. You have to be cohesive, not simply bringing different ideas but also integrating those ideas”, she explained.

Making his presentation, Dr Uma Shankar stated that PhD scholars need to set goals and chart a path to achieve them. “Setting goals will prevent you from spending additional time, energy and money. You are here to make a personalized career. Each one of you will lead a different journey as you have different goals”, he said.

Dr A H Barbhuiya, Academic Registrar of USTM made the opening remarks in the second session of the Orientation programme. Dr Nurujjaman Laskar, Controller of Examination and Admissions, USTM took a brief session on “PhD Examination: Rules and regulations”. Deans of different schools of USTM made introductory notes. The orientation ended with the scholars’ visit to their respective departments and interaction with supervisors as convened by the respective Heads of the Departments.