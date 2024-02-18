MDC demands immediate clearance of GHADC salaries

From Our Correspondent

Tura, Feb 17: AITC MDC from Rongrong constituency, Rinaldo K Sangma has demanded the immediate clearance of pending salaries of the employees of the GHADC by the present NPP-led government in the district council.

At the same time said that if the present CEM Albinush Marak fails to meet the demand to pay the salaries of the staff that have been pending for 30 months now, he should step down and resign from the post.

“When there is not a single grain of ration left, when the employees cannot light stoves in their houses, how will they survive? Why is the CEM holding back the salaries of the employees at this emergent hour when aggrieved parents are facing economic hurdles and financial constraints in covering the admissions and school expenses of their children,” the Rongrong MDC asked.

He felt that the CEM needed to understand that hunger cannot wait, with the current inflation making survival arduous.

“GHADC employees have been deprived of their pay for nearly three years now even though the Centre under the 15th Finance Commission has disbursed more than Rs 100 crore to the council. Further, it also collects more than Rs 60 crore a year from the royalty of minor, major minerals, and Motor Vehicle Tax,” he added.