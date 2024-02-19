Young Guns emerge victorious

Shillong, Feb 18: In a thrilling encounter in the Shillong Cricket League 1st Division, the match between Young Guns and Nongthymmai unfolded with excitement at the stadium. Nongthymmai won the toss and elected to bat first.

Putting their best foot forward, Nongthymmai managed to score 131 runs for the loss of 10 wickets in 32.3 overs. Shyam S Pichar emerged as the top scorer with 38 runs off 42 balls, followed by Ranjit Kr Rai with 15 runs off 25 balls. Mewankitbok M Kharpuri proved to be the star bowler for Nongthymmai, bowling 8 overs for 38 runs and taking 4 crucial wickets, while Angkit Tamang supported the bowling attack with 3 wickets, conceding 18 runs in 8 overs.

In response, Young Guns CC chased down the target, scoring 132 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 38.5 overs.