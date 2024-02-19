Monday, February 19, 2024
SPORTS

Young Guns emerge victorious

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, Feb 18: In a thrilling encounter in the Shillong Cricket League 1st Division, the match between Young Guns and Nongthymmai unfolded with excitement at the stadium. Nongthymmai won the toss and elected to bat first.
Putting their best foot forward, Nongthymmai managed to score 131 runs for the loss of 10 wickets in 32.3 overs. Shyam S Pichar emerged as the top scorer with 38 runs off 42 balls, followed by Ranjit Kr Rai with 15 runs off 25 balls. Mewankitbok M Kharpuri proved to be the star bowler for Nongthymmai, bowling 8 overs for 38 runs and taking 4 crucial wickets, while Angkit Tamang supported the bowling attack with 3 wickets, conceding 18 runs in 8 overs.
In response, Young Guns CC chased down the target, scoring 132 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 38.5 overs.

Previous article
Lajong back to winning ways
Next article
South African all-rounder Mike Procter dies
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

South African all-rounder Mike Procter dies

Johannesburg, Feb 18: Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Sunday mourned the death of one of country’s finest all-rounders...
SPORTS

Lajong back to winning ways

Shillong, Feb 18: Shillong Lajong FC demonstrated their prowess on the field with a commanding 2-0 victory over...
NATIONAL

National Nuggets

Akhilesh to join Rahul in Rae Bareli Lucknow, Feb 18: Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav will join the...
SPORTS

Women’s taekwondo league concludes

Shillong, Feb 18: In a grand finale, the culminating ceremony of Phase-I of the Khelo India Women’s Taekwondo...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

South African all-rounder Mike Procter dies

SPORTS 0
Johannesburg, Feb 18: Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Sunday...

Lajong back to winning ways

SPORTS 0
Shillong, Feb 18: Shillong Lajong FC demonstrated their prowess...

National Nuggets

NATIONAL 0
Akhilesh to join Rahul in Rae Bareli Lucknow, Feb 18:...
Load more

Popular news

South African all-rounder Mike Procter dies

SPORTS 0
Johannesburg, Feb 18: Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Sunday...

Lajong back to winning ways

SPORTS 0
Shillong, Feb 18: Shillong Lajong FC demonstrated their prowess...

National Nuggets

NATIONAL 0
Akhilesh to join Rahul in Rae Bareli Lucknow, Feb 18:...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge