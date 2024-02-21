Meghalaya’s Santosh Trophy players yet to received promised sports scholarship

Shillong, Feb 21: During a debate on the governor’s address, on the fourth day of the on-going Budget Session of Meghalaya Assembly, MLA Brightwell Marbaniang from Mawlai constituency alleged that the boys from the football team, representing the state in the Santosh Trophy haven’t received the sports scholarship as promised by the government after finishing as runners-up last year.

Marbaniang revealed that the boys, who reached out to him recently, are once again competing in this year’s tournament.

He emphasised the need for the state government to invest in sports infrastructure while ensuring athletes receive due recognition for representing the state nationally and internationally.