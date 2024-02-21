Wednesday, February 21, 2024
News AlertSPORTS

Meghalaya’s Santosh Trophy players yet to received promised sports scholarship

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, Feb 21: During a debate on the governor’s address, on the fourth day of the on-going Budget Session of Meghalaya Assembly, MLA Brightwell Marbaniang from Mawlai constituency alleged that the boys from the football team, representing the state in the Santosh Trophy haven’t received the sports scholarship as promised by the government after finishing as runners-up last year.

Marbaniang revealed that the boys, who reached out to him recently, are once again competing in this year’s tournament.

He emphasised the need for the state government to invest in sports infrastructure while ensuring athletes receive due recognition for representing the state nationally and internationally.

Previous article
Meghalaya Opposition concerned over fate of employees of defunct MCCL
Next article
Compensation for death due to conflict with wildlife raised to Rs 10 lakh
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Williamson Sangma University to start first academic session in 2025-26

Shillong, Feb 21: The Captain Williamson Sangma State University (CWSSU) will take some more time before it opens...
MEGHALAYA

Compensation for death due to conflict with wildlife raised to Rs 10 lakh

Shillong, Feb 21: The government has raised the compensation from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh for...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya Opposition concerned over fate of employees of defunct MCCL

Shillong, Feb 21: The Opposition MLAs in Meghalaya Assembly have expressed concern over the uncertainty staring at the...
NATIONAL

Healthcare became more accessible for North-East region in last 10 yrs: Union Minister

New Delhi, Feb 21: Healthcare has become accessible and available for the entire North-East region in the last...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Williamson Sangma University to start first academic session in 2025-26

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Feb 21: The Captain Williamson Sangma State University...

Compensation for death due to conflict with wildlife raised to Rs 10 lakh

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Feb 21: The government has raised the compensation...

Meghalaya Opposition concerned over fate of employees of defunct MCCL

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Feb 21: The Opposition MLAs in Meghalaya Assembly...
Load more

Popular news

Williamson Sangma University to start first academic session in 2025-26

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Feb 21: The Captain Williamson Sangma State University...

Compensation for death due to conflict with wildlife raised to Rs 10 lakh

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Feb 21: The government has raised the compensation...

Meghalaya Opposition concerned over fate of employees of defunct MCCL

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Feb 21: The Opposition MLAs in Meghalaya Assembly...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge