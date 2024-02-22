Meghalaya opposition condemns ‘harassment’ of nun in Assam

Shillong, Feb 22: The Opposition in Meghalaya Assembly has expressed serious concern over the ‘harassment’ of a nun in Assam and called the Government to curb such propaganda for peace and unity among different communities.

Moving a zero-hour notice, TMC legislator Charles Pyngope said that a nun serving in South Garo Hills was harassed in Goalpara, Assam when she had to travel from Dudhnoi to Goalpara on February 17. She boarded a bus at 11 am from Dudhnoi and paid the fare up to Goalpara but soon after, the bus conductor and some of the passengers began to make derogatory remarks on her, her religious practices and faith.

After some time, they stopped the bus at an isolated place and she was forced to alight from the bus. The incident caused serious mental agony and harassment to nun both as a woman and a religious person.

Stating that such harassment is uncalled for and unheard, Pyngope asked Meghalaya Government to immediately take up the matter with Assam Government.

Opposition leader Ronnie V Lyngdoh also submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister on the matter through the Speaker.

Replying to the concerns, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that the Government is aware of the incident and had already taken up the matter with the Assam Chief Minister who has assured to take action into the matter.

However, as the nun is still under shock, the Government is unable to get all details of the incident like the bus number.

“The only information we have are the date, time and location. We don’t have the bus number,” Sangma said.