Thursday, February 22, 2024
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Meghalaya opposition condemns ‘harassment’ of nun in Assam

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, Feb 22: The Opposition in Meghalaya Assembly has expressed serious concern over the ‘harassment’ of a nun in Assam and called the Government to curb such propaganda for peace and unity among different communities.

Moving a zero-hour notice, TMC legislator Charles Pyngope said that a nun serving in South Garo Hills was harassed in Goalpara, Assam when she had to travel from Dudhnoi to Goalpara on February 17. She boarded a bus at 11 am from Dudhnoi and paid the fare up to Goalpara but soon after, the bus conductor and some of the passengers began to make derogatory remarks on her, her religious practices and faith.

After some time, they stopped the bus at an isolated place and she was forced to alight from the bus. The incident caused serious mental agony and harassment to nun both as a woman and a religious person.

Stating that such harassment is uncalled for and unheard, Pyngope asked Meghalaya Government to immediately take up the matter with Assam Government.

Opposition leader Ronnie V Lyngdoh also submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister on the matter through the Speaker.

Replying to the concerns, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that the Government is aware of the incident and had already taken up the matter with the Assam Chief Minister who has assured to take action into the matter.

However, as the nun is still under shock, the Government is unable to get all details of the incident like the bus number.

“The only information we have are the date, time and location. We don’t have the bus number,” Sangma said.

 

Previous article
Drone-dropped IED found near international border by BSF in J&K’s Kathua
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer ‘The Fable’ played to packed house at Berlin Film Fest

Shillong, February 22: National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee’s new film 'The Fable', which is directed by Raam Reddy,...
NATIONAL

Merchants across India continue to use Paytm and its pioneering devices

Shillong, February 22: One 97 Communications Limited (OCL), that owns financial services major Paytm, has received immense support...
INTERNATIONAL

Israel foreign ministry to distribute Hamas atrocities report globally

Shillong, February 22: Israel‘s foreign ministry will distribute globally a report of the Association of Aid Centers for...
News Alert

Drone-dropped IED found near international border by BSF in J&K’s Kathua

Shillong, February 22: An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was recovered by the BSF after the troops fired at...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer ‘The Fable’ played to packed house at Berlin Film Fest

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, February 22: National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee’s new...

Merchants across India continue to use Paytm and its pioneering devices

NATIONAL 0
Shillong, February 22: One 97 Communications Limited (OCL), that...

Israel foreign ministry to distribute Hamas atrocities report globally

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, February 22: Israel‘s foreign ministry will distribute globally...
Load more

Popular news

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer ‘The Fable’ played to packed house at Berlin Film Fest

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, February 22: National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee’s new...

Merchants across India continue to use Paytm and its pioneering devices

NATIONAL 0
Shillong, February 22: One 97 Communications Limited (OCL), that...

Israel foreign ministry to distribute Hamas atrocities report globally

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, February 22: Israel‘s foreign ministry will distribute globally...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge