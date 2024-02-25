Sunday, February 25, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Call for new approach to further GH tourism

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 24: The current approach to promote tourism in Garo Hills is not doing too well for the region, felt Saleng Sangma, a Congress MLA from the region, who has pointed out that events held once a year will not help in promoting Garo Hills as a tourist hub in the long run.
The statement came from Sangma as some tourist spots like Wari Chora and a few others in Garo Hills have of late drawn many visitors.
Speaking about the tourism sector in Garo Hills region, Sangma said that the footfall of tourists in GH is low unlike the Khasi-Jaintia Hills side of the state.
Lamenting the absence of a mechanism to promote tourism in Garo Hills, the Congress MLA from Gambegre constituency said that besides some developmental projects, not many tourism projects have been sanction for Garo Hills.
Acknowledging government effort to introduce schemes, Sangma, however, expressed concern about people availing loans to build homestays etc., who may be in huge debt considering the limited footfall of tourists in the region.
“Organising one or two events will not help in promoting tourism in Garo Hills in the long run,” he said.
The Congress legislator has also asked the government to promote local entrepreneurs instead of spending large amounts in five star hotels to host events.
It was recently learnt that the state government has spent a sum of Rs 2.13 crore in hosting programme in tow of Meghalaya’s only five-star hotels — Vivanta Meghalaya and Courtyard by Marriott.
Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, in defence, had said that some important programmes are required to be held in five-star hotels to provide proper comfort and services to the delegates.
He had also stated that the government is promoting around 500 homestays and funds have been earmarked under CM Connect initiative for entrepreneurs to build tourist villas.

Previous article
Govt yet to shift livestock markets
Next article
Over 500 fatal road accidents in state since 2021, says govt data
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

KSU wants govt to ensure safety of border residents

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 24: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) on Sunday asked the Assam and Meghalaya governments...
MEGHALAYA

Kharlukhi’s first book provides insight into history and politics in Jaintia Hills

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 24: Political Development in the Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya (1835-1972), a book penned by...
MEGHALAYA

Govt appoints 47 doctors; hiring process to continue

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 24: In order to fill the vacancies left by doctors pursuing training, the state...
MEGHALAYA

Over 500 fatal road accidents in state since 2021, says govt data

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 24: In what may be termed as concerning news, more than 500 fatal traffic...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

KSU wants govt to ensure safety of border residents

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 24: The Khasi Students’ Union...

Kharlukhi’s first book provides insight into history and politics in Jaintia Hills

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 24: Political Development in the...

Govt appoints 47 doctors; hiring process to continue

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 24: In order to fill...
Load more

Popular news

KSU wants govt to ensure safety of border residents

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 24: The Khasi Students’ Union...

Kharlukhi’s first book provides insight into history and politics in Jaintia Hills

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 24: Political Development in the...

Govt appoints 47 doctors; hiring process to continue

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 24: In order to fill...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge