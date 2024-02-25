Call for new approach to further GH tourism

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 24: The current approach to promote tourism in Garo Hills is not doing too well for the region, felt Saleng Sangma, a Congress MLA from the region, who has pointed out that events held once a year will not help in promoting Garo Hills as a tourist hub in the long run.

The statement came from Sangma as some tourist spots like Wari Chora and a few others in Garo Hills have of late drawn many visitors.

Speaking about the tourism sector in Garo Hills region, Sangma said that the footfall of tourists in GH is low unlike the Khasi-Jaintia Hills side of the state.

Lamenting the absence of a mechanism to promote tourism in Garo Hills, the Congress MLA from Gambegre constituency said that besides some developmental projects, not many tourism projects have been sanction for Garo Hills.

Acknowledging government effort to introduce schemes, Sangma, however, expressed concern about people availing loans to build homestays etc., who may be in huge debt considering the limited footfall of tourists in the region.

“Organising one or two events will not help in promoting tourism in Garo Hills in the long run,” he said.

The Congress legislator has also asked the government to promote local entrepreneurs instead of spending large amounts in five star hotels to host events.

It was recently learnt that the state government has spent a sum of Rs 2.13 crore in hosting programme in tow of Meghalaya’s only five-star hotels — Vivanta Meghalaya and Courtyard by Marriott.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, in defence, had said that some important programmes are required to be held in five-star hotels to provide proper comfort and services to the delegates.

He had also stated that the government is promoting around 500 homestays and funds have been earmarked under CM Connect initiative for entrepreneurs to build tourist villas.