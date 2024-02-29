Ariana lashes out at hackers for leaking unreleased songs

Singer-songwriter Ariana Grande has a message for people who leaked her music.

The singer recently spoke about some of her music from studio sessions with Grammy-winning producer Max Martin getting leaked on TikTok, including her song Fantasize, reports People magazine.

She said on the Zach Sang Show, “Before I left for Wicked, the few studio sessions I did, which are all over TikTok, thank you so much.”

Ariana then sent a message to the hackers: “I’ll see you in jail, literally.”

As per People, she explained that those songs were actually written for an unnamed TV show, not for her.

“So Fantasize comes out – crazy, was stolen. Comes out? Thieves, pirates, crooks, illegal. I’ll pay you more to put it away, to get it back,” she said with a laugh.

Ariana explained that the original version was “a parody of a 1990s girl group vibe”. The singer then said that people had already heard them because hackers “stole them again.” (IANS)