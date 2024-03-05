NH-6 set to become a high-speed corridor; govt to spend 15,000 cr

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 4: The Centre will spend around Rs 15,000 crore to convert the entire stretch of National Highway 6 from Umiam till Panchgram in Hailakandi district of Assam into a high-speed corridor.

The objective is to ensure quick transportation of goods and a hassle-free travel experience for passengers.

An official from the National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) on Monday said they are working on the DPR and the project’s estimates. He said the project is expected to boost connectivity in Meghalaya.

The high-speed corridor will start from Umiam and pass through the Shillong Bypass, Mawryngkneng and Ratacherra before culminating at Panchgram.

The total distance of the project will be around 160 km and the cost will be around Rs 15,000-16,000 crore.

People travelling to the Barak Valley and some states of the Northeast face a lot of problems on the stretch of the road for reasons including traffic jam which is caused by landslides during the rainy season.

Meanwhile, the NHIDCL handed around Rs 670 crore to the state government for payment of compensation to the landowners who agreed to part with their land for the Shillong Western Bypass project.

The official said they want to ensure that the landowners get the compensation at the earliest so that work can be allotted to the contractor before the election model code of conduct comes into force.

The Shillong Western Bypass is a greenfield project which means that a fresh alignment will be made for the road.