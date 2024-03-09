CM lays foundation stone for Futsal playground at Mawprem

By Our Reporter

Shillong, March 8: Meghalaya is all set to achieve a significant milestone for football enthusiasts and sports enthusiasts alike, as Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma lays the foundation stone for the construction of the Futsal Playground at Madan Shnong, Lower Mawprem.

The construction of the new futsal facility promises to expand opportunities for physical fitness and free play programming during regular school hours, while also providing additional after-school activities.

This development signifies a significant stride towards promoting grassroots sports development and cultivating a culture of active living within the community, fostering a safe and healthy environment free from the influence of drugs and alcohol.

During the event, Chief Minister Conrad expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We plan to establish numerous futsal stadiums across the state. Our target is to have at least 20 more operational within the next financial year, with many more to follow in the years ahead. We believe it’s crucial for the government to provide infrastructure, policies, financial support, and various programs to empower the youth of our state. We want to ensure that our young people have the resources to pursue their passions and objectives.

This vision drives our efforts to enhance sports infrastructure.

Currently, we are implementing projects worth approximately Rs 700 crores in Meghalaya. To put this into perspective, there are currently 300 sports infrastructures in the state, and over the past three years, 133 new ones have been initiated.This signifies a significant momentum in our sports department. Additionally, we have another 500 crores earmarked for upcoming projects, including the construction of an Olympic-sized swimming pool and a 20,000-seater stadium in Mawkhanu, which will serve as our knowledge city and enable us to host national and international tournaments.

This reflects our commitment and enthusiasm towards developing sports infrastructure. We are allocating almost Rs 2,800 crores for sports and youth-related activities in the upcoming fiscal year 2024-25 alone.” Tourism Minister, Bah Paul Lyngdoh highlighted,“The estimated budget for the construction of this futsal ground amounts to Rs 1.58 crore. This initiative underscores our commitment to promoting grassroots sports development and fostering a culture of active living within the community.”