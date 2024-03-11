Monday, March 11, 2024
MEGHALAYA

HNYF office bearer arrested for Harijan Colony blast

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, March 11: The disciplinary secretary of HNYF has been arrested by Police for his alleged involvement in the blast that occurred on Saturday in Harijan Colony in the city.
Thyrson Lymba (55) from Shnongpdeng was picked up on Sunday and is being produced before the district court.
Meanwhile, the Interlocutor in respect of peace process with the HNLC, Sadon Blah said that ‘police victimising NGOs’ is unacceptable. However, he said, they would wait for the police to carry out their inquiry following that they would decide on their next course of action.

Blah also mentioned how Harijan Colony is an eyesore for many and that most of the government’s decision end at a high level committee.

Previous article
Pilibhit Tiger Reserve to replace solar fencing with chain link fence
