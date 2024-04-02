BreadCafe hosts Easter competition

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 1: As part of Easter celebrations, the BreadCafe organised its ‘Annual Easter Competition’, which was participated by 50-plus children.

According to a statement here, competitions were held for children from different age groups under the categories of craft and painting. Winners of the competition were also determined subsequently.

In the group A category of Easter craft competition for children aged 5-8 years, Ruhi Agrawal bagged the first price while the second prize was secured by Rudra Modak.

Similarly, Ribashisha Sylhiang and Uddipan Das bagged first and second prizes respectively in the group B category of Easter craft competition for children aged 9-11 years.

On the other hand, in group A category of painting competition for children aged 5-8 years, Shreyan Agrawal bagged first prize while the second prize was secured by Prajakta Dhar. Similarly, in the group B category of Easter painting competition for children aged 9-11 years, Krishnav Agrawala bagged the first prize while the second prize was secured by Shanaya Agrawal and Himank Shah.