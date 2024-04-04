Cops sound alert, beef up security; petrol bomb lobbed at Mawlai PS

KSU to observe Khasi National Awakening Day today; police gear up for agitation

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 3: Police have sounded an alert in the capital city and other parts of East Khasi Hills District following the arrest of two KSU members in connection with the killing of two non-tribal labourers at Ichamati on March 27. A petrol bomb attack on Mawlai police station in the wee hours on Wednesday and a massive protest outside Sohra police station later in the day prompted police to sound the alert and heighten security across the entire district.

DIG (Eastern Range) DNR Marak on Wednesday wrote to the superintendents of police of all the seven districts in Khasi-Jaintia Hills and Ri-Bhoi about the likelihood of pressure groups resorting to more agitations.

The letter also cautioned that groups may target police stations, police vehicles, government properties/ buildings, vehicles and non-tribal residents.

“Further, April 4 is always observed as Khasi National Awakening Day by the KSU. Initially the KSU wanted to observe the day at Khliehriat, however, they were denied permission and therefore they may resort to impromptu agitation on April 4 in any of the district headquarters or sub-divisional headquarters in the Eastern Range. You are therefore directed to take all necessary precautions to prevent criminal elements from taking advantage of the Khasi National Awakening Day and the recent incidents whereby they may attempt to target government and police establishments and also target non-tribals in your jurisdiction,” the letter to the SPs said.

The DIG (ER) also advised the SPs to brief their respective deputy commissioners about the current situation and also request them to issue Section 144 CrPC, preventing gathering of more than four persons, carrying of weapons, sale of loose petrol & kerosene, and spreading communal disharmony, etc.

Earlier, a vehicle was damaged when the miscreants hurled a petrol bomb targeting the Mawlai police station in Shillong at around 2.45 am on Wednesday.

The attack was carried out by five unidentified persons, all of them masked and wearing helmets. A gypsy, parked on the premises of the police station, was damaged in the incident, police said.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Rituraj Ravi said the highest level of security measures have been taken across Shillong and the district. He urged people not to take law into their hands and abide by the rule of law.

“A case has been registered under various sections of the IPC, the Explosive Substances Act and the Prevent of Damage to Public Property Act. We are investigating,” the SP said.

Asked if the attack is linked to the arrest of the two KSU members, he said the police are probing the incident.

The police on Wednesday said the two KSU members were arrested in connection with the Ichamati twin murder case based on strong leads.

“From the day this incident happened, we had been doing our investigation. We worked on the leads and progressed based on evidence that we collected as per scientific data and relevant facts of the matter,” Ravi said.

“During investigation, the leads we received and based on strong evidence, we made those arrests,” he added.

The two KSU members arrested by the police on Monday night were identified as Mesadapbor Skhembil (26) and Shanborlang Shati (26), both residents of Sohra.

Asked why the arrests were made late at night, the SP said, “Our endeavour has always been to make any arrest during day time. However, when we pursue leads and evidence, the timings may not always be as per conveniences. So, these things do happen sometimes.”

Talking about the protest staged by a large crowd led by the KSU outside Sohra police station on Wednesday, the SP said, “Today, a crowd numbering round 300-400 gathered at the Sohra police station and they protested against the arrest that we made in connection with the Ichamati case. However, the protest was peaceful. They left the police station premises after some time.”

“We explained to them that we are investigating the murders and that law shall take its own course,” he added.