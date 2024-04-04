Crowd tries to storm Sohra PS

Protest against arrest of two KSU members over Ichamati killings

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 3: A crowd comprising KSU members and villagers from the Laitkynsew and Sohra areas on Wednesday tried to barge into Sohra police station to demand the release of two KSU members arrested in connection with the killing of two people at Ichamati, Shella recently.

Members of the family of the two arrested KSU members were also in the crowd led by the union’s assistant general secretary, Reuben Najiar and its South Khasi Hills president, Reebokstar Diengdoh.

A large number of police personnel deployed at the police station to prevent the crowd from entering the premises. This led to a heated argument between the KSU leaders and a magistrate in the presence of Sohra’s sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Pynhunlang M. Syiem.

Najiar told the magistrate that the police lowered the image of the KSU in the eyes of the people by revealing the names of its arrested members. He asked the police to clarify to the public how the two came to be accused of the twin murder.

Diengdoh said the police misled the members of the arrested duo’s families by saying they were picked up just for questioning.

“Why were they taken to Shillong and remanded in police custody then?” he asked.

He accused the police of treating the members of the union like militants by going to their residences at midnight to arrest them.

“We would like to know what evidence the police collected against our two members suggesting their involvement in the killing of the two people at Ichamati,” Diengdoh said.

The SDPO said they were ready to answer the questions of the crowd. “We can allow four or five people to enter the police station, not everyone,” he said.

The angry crowd refused to accept his proposal and insisted on everyone being allowed into the police station.

Najiar said when a large police contingent had gone to arrest the two KSU members, there was no reason why the police could not let more than four or five people enter the police station premises.

The crowd finally agreed to the proposal for letting in 10 people for a discussion with the district administration and police officials. But the 10-member delegation including the KSU leaders had another round of argument in the police station, this time with an allegedly rude deputy superintendent of police.

The discussion began after the DSP was asked to leave the room at the insistence of the KSU leaders. It lasted for almost two hours.

The two KSU members picked up by the police on Monday night were identified as Mesadapbor Skhembil (26) of Sohra and Shanborlang Shati (26) of Mawlong Sirdarship.