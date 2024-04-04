Thursday, April 4, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Police directs media not to publish HNLC statements

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 3: East Khasi Hills Police on Wednesday directed the media not to publish the statements of HNLC or any organisation as per the directions of the High Court of Meghalaya.
Referring to the High Court of Meghalaya’s order in 2015, East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Rituraj Ravi said, “In case of any violation, the officer-in-charge of a police station would be legally bound to take action and register criminal cases under appropriate provisions of law.”
In its 2015 order, the high court had stated that the statements of HNLC or any organisation which may disturb the even tempo of day-to-day public life and cause violation of Fundamental Rights of citizens in particular under Article 19 and 21 of the Constitution of India relating to strike, bandh, hartal, blockage, and holding of rallies with unlawful design shall not be issued by any of the print and electronic media.
“In case of violation of this order, the court may not only proceed under the Contempt of Courts Act, but it is also directed that the state government shall register criminal cases under appropriate provisions of law,” the order said.

