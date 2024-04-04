State cyclists impress at Natl MTB C’ship with medal haul

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 3: Meghalaya cyclists came out with flying colours at the 20th National MTB Championship, hosted by the Haryana Cycling Association with the support of the Cycling Federation of India.

Led by Lening S Bareh, president of the association, and Lanlifni Lamare, secretary of the West Jaintia Adventure and Cycling Association, a team of five cyclists represented the state with distinction at the recently concluded event.

Held from March 28 to 31, amidst the challenging trails of Morni Hills in Panchkula, Haryana, the event drew participants from across the nation.

Among the highlights of the championship were the impressive medal haul by the Meghalaya contingent. In the youth category of XCO Time Trial and Mass Start, Kevin Lyngdoh secured two silver medals, while in the Downhill Elite category, Aaron Oniel Kharpuri clinched a gold medal, while Taitus Ch Marak added to the tally with a silver medal.

Additional commendable performances included Lambormi Phawa’s 5th position in the XCO Junior Men category and Fabian Khyllait’s 7th position in the XCO youth category.

The achievements of Taitus Ch Marak and Aaron Oneil Kharpuri have earned them recognition on the international stage, as they have been shortlisted to represent India at the upcoming Asian Continental MTB Championship in Malaysia, scheduled for May 8-12.