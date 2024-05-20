Monday, May 20, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Kartik Aaryan shines as boxer, soldier, wrestler in Chandu Champion

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

The trailer of the Chandu Champion starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead role was launched in his hometown Gwalior on Saturday. The trailer promises a compelling sports drama as it tells the true story of the lead character Murlikant Petkar, essayed by Kartik, as he battles the odds to emerge victorious in the battle of life. It begins with Kartik’s character getting wounded in the India-Pakistan war of 1965 and slipping into coma for two years until one day he wakes up thinking that he has been captured by the enemies. Thereon, the trailer plunges the narrative into the backstory as the viewers get to know more about Kartik’s character, his childhood, resilience, and his single-point focus as he excels in boxing, wrestling, and sprinting. (IANS)

Previous article
Eva Longoria makes it clear she wants to work with people she loves
Next article
Yash’s outfits for Ravana, whom he plays in Ramayana, are made with real gold
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SALANTINI JANERA

Garos Reservation Policy Demand Committee-ko songa

TURA: Meghalaya a·dokni State Reservation Policy-ko gital dake nipiltaina siengani gimin Reservation Policy-ko nipiltaianio A·chikrangna dongimin bak rengsiko...
SALANTINI JANERA

A·doko BJP-ni dilgiparang GH-ni dilgiparangko nichanggalenga ine matnanga

SHILLONG: Meghalaya a·doko BJP-ni state president Rikman G Momin aro uni dol, Garo Hills-ni dilgiparangkode pilak kamrangon nichanggalenga...
SALANTINI JANERA

Matchu matterangko ka·sagija dake jakkalaniko CEPARD jegala

TURA: An·tangtangni man·gninamangmang chanchie matchu, wak, matma, do·bok aro uandakgipa matburingrangko ka·saninggija dake jakkalenganina Garo Hills-ni Centre for...
MEGHALAYA

Over 500 students benefit from Edn dept initiative

SHILLONG, May 19: Over 500 school students completed a ten-day workshop under the SPARK initiative of the Department...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Garos Reservation Policy Demand Committee-ko songa

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: Meghalaya a·dokni State Reservation Policy-ko gital dake nipiltaina...

A·doko BJP-ni dilgiparang GH-ni dilgiparangko nichanggalenga ine matnanga

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Meghalaya a·doko BJP-ni state president Rikman G Momin...

Matchu matterangko ka·sagija dake jakkalaniko CEPARD jegala

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: An·tangtangni man·gninamangmang chanchie matchu, wak, matma, do·bok aro...
Load more

Popular news

Garos Reservation Policy Demand Committee-ko songa

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: Meghalaya a·dokni State Reservation Policy-ko gital dake nipiltaina...

A·doko BJP-ni dilgiparang GH-ni dilgiparangko nichanggalenga ine matnanga

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Meghalaya a·doko BJP-ni state president Rikman G Momin...

Matchu matterangko ka·sagija dake jakkalaniko CEPARD jegala

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: An·tangtangni man·gninamangmang chanchie matchu, wak, matma, do·bok aro...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img