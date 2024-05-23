Thursday, May 23, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Telugu actresses Hema and Ashi Roy’s blood samples test positive for drug use after rave party raid

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Mumbai, May 23: Telugu actresses Hema and Ashi Roy’s blood samples have tested positive for the consumption of drugs at a rave party in Bengaluru.

The rave party bust happened near Electronics City in Bengaluru. The blood samples of the attendees at the busted rave party were sent to a laboratory for testing, as per Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda.

The blood samples of 59 men tested positive for drugs while the blood samples of 27 women tested positive.

Both Hema and Aashi Roy were present at the party. Hema, who was detained by the cops, used the excuse of going to the washroom to record a misleading video. She reportedly pleaded with the police not to arrest her and to keep her identity concealed.

The rave party case, which was initially handled by the Electronic City Police, was transferred to the Hebbagodi Police station before being taken over by the Central Crime Branch. The rave party reportedly had MDMA pills, crystals, hydro cannabis and cocaine at the venue.

–IANS

Previous article
Cab driver detained in Bangladesh MP death case
Next article
6 killed, 48 hurt after triple explosions and fire rock Thane chemical factory
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

IIT-G, Columbia varsity researchers develop optical driving process to produce nanopatterns

Guwahati, May 23: Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G) and Columbia University, USA, have developed a...
NATIONAL

‘Custodial death’: Assam cop placed under suspension; probe ordered

Guwahati, May 23: An Assam Police officer has been placed under suspension in the wake of alleged custodial...
SPORTS

With the form that Kohli is in, I want him to open batting with Rohit in T20 WC: Parthiv Patel

Shillong, May 23: Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel wants Virat Kohli to open the innings with Rohit Sharma...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

When Arvind Kejriwal was ‘Panchayat’ star Jitendra Kumar’s first claim to fame

Shillong, May 23: Arvind Kejriwal is grabbing news headlines and Season 3 of the acclaimed OTT comedy drama...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

IIT-G, Columbia varsity researchers develop optical driving process to produce nanopatterns

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, May 23: Researchers from the Indian Institute of...

‘Custodial death’: Assam cop placed under suspension; probe ordered

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, May 23: An Assam Police officer has been...

With the form that Kohli is in, I want him to open batting with Rohit in T20 WC: Parthiv Patel

SPORTS 0
Shillong, May 23: Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel wants...
Load more

Popular news

IIT-G, Columbia varsity researchers develop optical driving process to produce nanopatterns

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, May 23: Researchers from the Indian Institute of...

‘Custodial death’: Assam cop placed under suspension; probe ordered

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, May 23: An Assam Police officer has been...

With the form that Kohli is in, I want him to open batting with Rohit in T20 WC: Parthiv Patel

SPORTS 0
Shillong, May 23: Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel wants...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img