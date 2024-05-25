NGO demands admission without CUET for FYUP in Meghalaya

Tura, May 25: Social organization, Achik Conscious Holistically Integrated Krima (ACHIK) has demanded that admission to universities be granted without the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for First Year Undergraduate Programmes (FYUP) for Meghalaya.

This demand comes after the University Grants Commission (UGC) made CUET mandatory for admission to central universities in India.

“The CUET mandate is a one-size-fits-all approach that neglects regional and socio-economic disparities. It’s a regressive step that widens the education gap. The CUET requirement is a barrier to education, not a gateway. It’s a hurdle that prevents deserving students from pursuing their dreams,” stated the NGO through a press release.

As per them, CUET has become a tool for exclusion, rather than inclusion and is a rigid filter that denies opportunities to students who deserve a chance to shine.

The NGO demanded that admission to universities be granted based on board exam results rather than the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

“Board exams are a more comprehensive assessment of a student’s knowledge and skills, whereas CUET is a single exam that does not account for individual differences and strengths,” said the release. Board exams are a better indicator of their abilities and should be given more weightage,” they felt.

ACHIK also pointed out that many students from rural and disadvantaged backgrounds may not have access to resources and coaching for CUET, putting them at a precarious position.