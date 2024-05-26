Sunday, May 26, 2024
MEGHALAYA

MHRC takes suo motu cognisance of Lum Survey demolition case

By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 25: Consequent to a news item titled “Day after ‘demolition’, Lum Survey residents cry for help,” published in The Shillong Times, the Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC), Shillong, has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter.
The Commission referred to the news report in this paper in its statement.
The MHRC has also issued a notice to the Chief Secretary seeking a detailed report on the matter on or before May 30.
It may be recalled that the settlers were picking up the pieces on Friday, a day after the demolition of some 80 dwellings, while hoping for some intervention from the authorities concerned.
The HYC members on Thursday carried out the demolition drive after the expiry of a two-week deadline the pressure group gave the East Khasi Hills district administration to remove what it claimed were illegal houses.
Labelled “illegal settlers” and “Bangladeshis”, the settlers have appealed to the Meghalaya government to bail them out of their misery.

