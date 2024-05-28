Tuesday, May 28, 2024
SALANTINI JANERA

Sombar salo, Tura-o mikka balwa ta·rakangani ja·man gari bolsako bol be·dapaha.

By: U'IATTIMGIPAONI

Mande so·otanina rim·a man·gipa mande saksa hospital-ona ra·angengmitingo sia
Garo Hills-oba ‘Remal’ balminduri nangchakeaniko ra·baa
About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily.

