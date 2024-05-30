EKH admin not to revoke bar on poll victory rallies

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 29: East Khasi Hills District Magistrate SC Sadhu on Wednesday appeared firm on not revoking the order on the imposition of Section 144 of the CrPC, prohibiting victory rallies and processions at the end of counting of Lok Sabha votes on June 4.

He told reporters that the administration has not thought of revoking the order which will remain in force in the entire district till 4pm of June 6.

“I want to again clarify that we have no objection if the candidates and parties are having the celebrations at locality level,” Sadhu, who is also the Deputy Commissioner, said after inspecting the strong room and the vote counting centres along with officials of the administration and election department at the Polo Ground.

He said in the Assembly elections of last year when there was no bar on victory processions, people faced a lot of hardships after being caught in traffic snarls. Given that experience, he said the administration will not want people to face the difficulties again. The counting of votes will take place on a working day, he pointed out.

The decision to impose the prohibitory orders, however, has not gone down well.

The Voice of the People Party has already condemned the restrictions. Its general secretary Ricky AJ Syngkon slammed the district administration for “authoritarianism” and for allegedly depriving citizens of their democratic right to participate in the electoral process.

The Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organisation had also criticised the decision, terming it “disproportionate and unwarranted”.

Amidst the controversy, National People’s Party spokesperson Himalaya M Shangpliang said the party has no say on the DC’s decision. He added that the DC takes decisions after assessing situations.

Meanwhile, Sadhu said elaborate arrangements have been made for the counting of votes for the Shillong parliamentary seat.

He said he inspected the site to brief all BLOs and other stakeholders such as the media besides the police and the CRPF guarding the strong rooms and counting centres about the various arrangements made.

He said the counting of ballots for all seven districts will be held at the Polo Ground.

Sadhu said the election department and the district administration have taken all possible measures to ensure that there are no untoward incidents at the counting centres. He said only those authorised are allowed to enter the counting centres.

Stating that a separate media cell has been created, the DC said they will ensure that the media persons can have real time access to information. He said the media persons will be allowed to carry their mobile phones inside for dissemination of information.

There will be separate parking arrangements for the political parties and their teams, officers, counting teams, he added.