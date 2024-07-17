Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Tripura district limping back to normal after violence; govt announces aid

Agartala, July 17: Even as the ethnic violence-hit Ganda Twisa in Dhalai District is limping back to normal, the Tripura government on Wednesday announced Rs 1.60 crore compensation for the 166 affected families, officials said.

Large-scale arson, attacks and looting took place in Ganda Twisa on July 12 after the death of a tribal college student Parameshwar Reang, who succumbed to his injuries after being assaulted on July 7.

According to officials, over 40 houses, 30 shops, and many vehicles were either burnt or severely damaged by the attackers in Ganda Twisa situated 130 km southeast of Agartala. Over 300 villagers took shelter in special camps after the violence.

A senior official on Wednesday said that Rs 6 lakh has been sanctioned in favour of Kharagaram Reang, father of Parameshwar Reang while Rs 1.54 crore has been sanctioned for providing financial assistance to 165 affected families.

He said that already financial assistance of Rs 25,000 was given to each of the affected families as interim relief. “Detailed assessment of the affected houses, shops and other properties is being carried out and soon after the completion of assessment the balance financial assistance will be made shortly,” the official told the media.

The families who took shelter in the relief camp are being regularly assisted and health camps have been opened there. Dhalai District Magistrate, Saju Vaheed A. and Superintendent of Police Avinash Rai and other senior officials have been visiting Ganda Twisa almost regularly since July 12.

A four-member BJP delegation led by Social Welfare and Social Education Minister Tinku Roy on Monday visited the violence-hit area and faced the wrath of the affected people. An elderly person, whose house was also burnt down in the arson, claimed that as many as 11 wedding ceremonies in the area were cancelled due to the violence.

IANS

Vietnamese hackers fuelling WhatsApp e-challan scam in India: Report
