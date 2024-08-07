Rakkam bats for asylum for Khasis, Garos, Jaintias from Bangladesh

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 6: Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma on Tuesday said the Khasi, Garo and Jaintia populations of violence-hit Bangladesh must be given asylum in Meghalaya if the situation so demands.

Rakkam’s Rongara-Siju Assembly constituency shares an 80-km long border with Bangladesh.

Terming the situation in the neighbouring country as unfortunate, he said there are Khasi, Garo and Jaintia settlements just on the other side of the border. He said the matter of giving asylum to people from these communities should be discussed at the Government of India-level.

“We are separated by a political boundary but as they are our own people, the issue (of asylum) should be discussed on humanitarian grounds,” Rakkam said.

He said he will raise the issue before Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and request him to take it up with the central government.

“We will not commit any sin by helping any person who needs us,” the minister said, adding that the government has to find out a way to accommodate these people.

He said asylum should not be based on any religious lines.

Bangladesh has remained on the boil for the past few days. Sheikh Hasina fled to India on Monday after resigning as Prime Minister.

The BSF on Tuesday said in light of the ongoing unrest, it has heightened security measures to ensure effective border domination and management. It said extensive operations are underway along the entire border to prevent illegal entry and smuggling activities.

BSF Inspector General Harbax Singh Dhillon said troops and field commanders are fully aware and vigilant about the ongoing developments.

He said the situation across the international border is being closely monitored to address any unforeseen circumstances. Senior officers and commandants have been deployed at the border and instructed to remain in mission mode, he said.

Further, Dhillon said all land customs stations and integrated check posts on the border in Meghalaya are on a high alert. He said the movement of civilians has been restricted along the border.

Pointing out that the state government has imposed a night curfew along the border, Dhillon said, “The civil administration and local police in collaboration with the BSF have enhanced vigil and instructed villagers to remain extra alert.”