One arrested with drug at Nongpoh

Nongpoh, August 14: Acting on a tip-off, the Ri Bhoi District police conducted a raid at Downgate here today that led to the interception of a white Alto car with registration number ML10C 0012, driven by Vicky Lyngdoh (23) from the village of 20 Mer Pahammawlein.

Upon searching the vehicle, the police recovered 2.47 grams of heroin, two mobile phones, five unused injection syringes, a packet labeled Ex-A1 and B1, and an envelope marked Ex-A & B, containing two two small sized of punk color, tobacco containers.

Following this incident, the police arrested Vicky Lyngdoh and registered a case at Nongpoh police station. The investigation is ongoing to identify other individuals involved, in accordance with the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.