Wednesday, August 14, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

One arrested with drug at Nongpoh

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Nongpoh, August 14: Acting on a tip-off, the Ri Bhoi District police conducted a raid at Downgate here today that led to the interception of a white Alto car with registration number ML10C 0012, driven by Vicky Lyngdoh (23) from the village of 20 Mer Pahammawlein.

Upon searching the vehicle, the police recovered 2.47 grams of heroin, two mobile phones, five unused injection syringes, a packet labeled Ex-A1 and B1, and an envelope marked Ex-A & B, containing two two small sized of punk color, tobacco containers.

Following this incident, the police arrested Vicky Lyngdoh and registered a case at Nongpoh police station. The investigation is ongoing to identify other individuals involved, in accordance with the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Previous article
Candlelight vigil in NEIGRIHMS in protest against barbaric rape-murder of doctor in Kolkata hospital
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Candlelight vigil in NEIGRIHMS in protest against barbaric rape-murder of doctor in Kolkata hospital

  Shillong, Aug 14: The faculty members, resident doctors, MBBS and Nursing students in NEIGRIHMS  today gathered for a...
NATIONAL

Govind Mohan named next Home Secretary, succeeds Ajay Kumar Bhalla

New Delhi, Aug 14:  The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Wednesday appointed 1989-Sikkim cadre Indian Administrative...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya govt to appoint locals at tourist assistants: Conrad

Shillong, Aug 14: In a move to enhance the safety and experience of tourists in Meghalaya, Chief Minister...
MEGHALAYA

World’s youngest Prof Suborno Isaac Bari addresses students at USTM

Guwahati, August 14:  Prof. Suborno Isaac Bari, renowned as the world's youngest professor from the New York University,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Candlelight vigil in NEIGRIHMS in protest against barbaric rape-murder of doctor in Kolkata hospital

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, Aug 14: The faculty members, resident doctors, MBBS...

Govind Mohan named next Home Secretary, succeeds Ajay Kumar Bhalla

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 14:  The Appointments Committee of the...

Meghalaya govt to appoint locals at tourist assistants: Conrad

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Aug 14: In a move to enhance the...
Load more

Popular news

Candlelight vigil in NEIGRIHMS in protest against barbaric rape-murder of doctor in Kolkata hospital

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, Aug 14: The faculty members, resident doctors, MBBS...

Govind Mohan named next Home Secretary, succeeds Ajay Kumar Bhalla

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 14:  The Appointments Committee of the...

Meghalaya govt to appoint locals at tourist assistants: Conrad

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Aug 14: In a move to enhance the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img