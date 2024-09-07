Taylor Swift arrives to cheer for beau Travis at Chiefs-Ravens game

Saturday, September 7, 2024
Singer Taylor Swift was seen arriving at the Kansas City Chiefs season opener to support her beau Travis Kelce. Swift was seen dressed in a denim corset top, matching shorts, and maroon thigh-high boots. She was captured saying hello to workers as she arrived to the football stadium. “Hello… how are you guys?” she greeted folks, reports Rolling Stone. Swift’s arrival at the game comes just a day after Kelce’s team debunked a letter that claimed to have a “comprehensive media plan” for Kelce’s relationships “following breakup with Taylor Swift.” His team called the document “entirely false and fabricated” in a statement to People. (IANS)

